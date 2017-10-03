FAQ: Las Vegas Shooting – What We Know

How the Attack Unfolded:
- Gunfire erupted at 10:08 p.m. during Jason Aldean’s set closing the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music festival happening across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1.
- The shooting came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, raining hundreds of rounds of ammunition down on the 22,000
concertgoers about 500 yards below.
- The shooting remained continuous for more than 10 minutes.
- Las Vegas police identified the gunman’s position in Suite 32135 and after taking gunfire, backed off and awaited SWAT team members. A hotel security guard was shot in the leg during the exchange.
- SWAT team members used explosives to gain entry to the room, where they found the shooter dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen Paddock:
- Police identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, a retired former accountant, real estate investor, multimillionaire and high stakes gambler with no previous criminal record.
- Inside the hotel room, investigators found 23 guns, including rifles and handguns, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
- Paddock used at least 10 suitcases to bring all the weapons up to the room.
- Investigators also found two “bump stocks,” devices used to modify guns to allow them to fire continuously like fully automatic weapons.
- Paddock’s vehicle produced several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer that can be turned into explosives.
- A search of Paddock’s Mesquite home turned up 19 more guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition.
- Inside the Mesquite house, investigators also found large quantities of Tannerite, the brand name of an exploding target used for firearms practice.
- Authorities have been unable to establish a possible motive for the killings.
- Paddock had no obvious financial distress or mental illness.
- Paddock was twice divorced, including marriages that ended in 1980 and 1990.
- Paddock shared the Mesquite home with his 62-year-old girlfriend, who was in Tokyo, Japan at the time of the shooting.
- Court records show Paddock owned rental property in California and Texas.* In 2012, Paddock sued the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resorts in Nevada, saying he slipped and fell on a wet floor. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge and settled by arbitration.
- Paddock’s father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was a notorious bank robber. The elder Paddock tried to run down an FBI agent with his car in Las Vegas in 1960 and wound up on the agency’s most wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in Texas in 1968.
- The elder Paddock remained on the lam for nearly a decade, living under an assumed name in Oregon. Investigators found him in 1978 after he attracted publicity for opening the state’s first licensed bingo parlor. He died in 1998.
Casualties:
- 59 people were killed in the attack; 527 were injured; some in the gunfire, some with shrapnel wounds, others hurt in the chaotic escape.
Victims:
- Bailey Schweitzer, 20, Bakersfield, Calif.: Schweitzer graduated in 2015 from Centennial High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. On social media she often posted photos from Bakersfield Speedway, a dirt auto-racing track that her family owns.
- Thomas Day Jr., 54, Corona, Calif.: A father of four, Day took his children to the Route 91 Harvest Festival. His children were unhurt — but Day suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A friend rushed Day to a hospital, but there was nothing doctors could do.
- Stacee Etcheber, 50, of Novato, Calif.: At the concert, the hairdresser’s husband Vincent, a San Francisco police officer, told her to hide, then to run just before the second round of shots rang out, as Vincent helped a concertgoer next to him who had been shot. Stacee had not been heard from since. Vincent received word his wife was dead 15 hours later.
- Quinton Robbins, 20, of Henderson, Nev.: Robbins worked as a recreational assistant with the city of Henderson’s athletic department while attending UNLV. An avid outdoorsman who coached his 11-year-old brother’s flag football team, Robbins was looking for a spot to take his girlfriend for shelter when he was struck by a bullet to the chest. He died within seconds.
- Neysa Tonks, 46, of Las Vegas: The mother of three boys, Tonks worked for the Las Vegas office of Technologent Inc., which offers technology solutions to companies. A GoFundMe page established in Tonks’ memory raised over $100,000 for her children in less than 24 hours.
- Bill Wolfe Jr. of Shippensburg, Penn.: Wolfe was in Las Vegas celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Robyn at the Jason Aldean show. Wolfe was separated from his wife in the chaos. An engineer, Wolfe was also the head elementary coach with the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling team.
- Angela “Angie” Gomez of Riverside, Calif.: Gomez was a 2015 graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, where she was also a cheerleader. Described as a “fun-loving, sweet young lady with a great sense of humor” Gomez had established a reputation for herself in her community’s theater program.
- Susan Smith, 53, Simi Valley, Calif.: Smith was was the office manager at Vista Fundamental Elementary in Simi Valley and a school district employee since 2001. A big country music fan, Smith was in Las Vegas with friends to attend the concert.
- Christiana Duarte, 22, of Torrence, Calif.: Duarte, who graduated from the University of Arizona in May, worked as a fan service associate with the Los Angeles Kings. Duarte was watching Aldean’s performance with her brother’s girlfriend when the shooting started and the pair were separated. Duarte was shot in the face and died at the hospital Monday. Duarte’s cousin, former New York Yankees player Brandon Laird, cut short his season playing baseball in Japan to return to the U.S.
- Christopher Roybal, 28, of Colorado Springs, Col.: Roybal served seven years in the Navy, including four tours of duty in Afghanistan. Roybal worked at Crunch Fitness in California, before moving at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs. Roybal was shot in the chest.
- Charleston Hartfield, 34, of Las Vegas: A sargeant 1st class in the Nevada Army National Guard, the off-duty Las Vegas police officer was also a youth football coach and the author of a recent book “Memoirs of Public Servant” chronicling his life working in the Las Vegas force. Hartfield leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.