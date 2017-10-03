LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Airlines Offer Free Travel For Las Vegas Victims’ Families

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

A Southwest spokeswoman said Tuesday that the offer was good for up to five family members. She said the airline will also help transport bodies of those killed.

A spokeswoman for Allegiant Air says more than a dozen people accepted the airline’s offer by midday Tuesday.

Also some Las Vegas hotels are helping. Free stays are being offered at a number of Las Vegas hotels for victims of Sunday’s shooting massacre and their families.

The offer is available at all properties for Boyd Gaming, Siegel Group Nevada, South Point and Station Casinos.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival Sunday night.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

