Vegas Shooting Brings Tragedy to Families Around Nation, World

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country and world, extending the tragedy’s effects far beyond the city where it occurred.

Details began to emerge Monday about some of the 58 killed and hundreds more injured after a gunman opened fire on festivalgoers.

The Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee said in a statement on Monday that Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, died in the shooting. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fired, survived, the medical center said.

Heather Melton told WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee that her husband “saved my life and lost his.” She says her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met.

Real estate agent and father of three older children Rob McIntosh, 52, of North Pole, Alaska, was near the front of the stage with friends when the shooting began, according to friend and real estate broker Mike Vansickle. He was hit repeatedly but survived, Vansickle said.

“From just getting off the phone with the family he took three bullets to his body,” said Vansickle. “He just came out of surgery, and he’s going to make it.”

In a personal note on his real estate website, McIntosh describes himself as enjoying the outdoors in Alaska, where he also operates a business called Santa’s Fireworks.

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

HORROR ON THE STRIP: 58 Dead, Hundreds Wounded in Las Vegas Concert Mass Shooting

THE SUSPECT: Stephen Paddock’s Family “Dumbfounded” By Gunman’s Act

WITNESS: Audio With Shooting Witness: “There Were Bodies…It Was Surreal”

WHITE HOUSE REAX: Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooting ‘Act of Evil’

BLOOD DONATIONS: Las Vegas Calls For Blood Donations in Shooting Wake

SCHOOLS: Schools Chief: Las Vegas Schools Open; Sports, Activities Canceled

CELEBRITIES: Country Music Stars React To Las Vegas Shooting

“Whether I’m fishing, snow machining, hunting, steel welding or building my own home or cabin; I stay active all year round,” McIntosh wrote.

Vansickle described McIntosh as being strong.

“He’s been though lots of adversity,” said Vansickle. “He’ll get through all this and come out with some stories to tell.”

Canadian mechanic’s apprentice Jordan McIldoon, 23, of British Columbia was also among those slain, according to CBC News.

“We only had one child,” Al and Angela McIldoon, told the CBC. “We just don’t know what to do.”

Among the injured were two off-duty personnel from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the agency confirmed. Both were transported to a local hospital after being hit by gunfire.

One remains in critical condition and the other is in stable condition, the department said in a statement. No names or details on their positions at the department were being released at this time.

___

Associated Press Writers Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama and Julie Watson in San Diego, California contributed to this report.