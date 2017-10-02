UBS Meets Blood Needs In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – As of 4:00 p.m., United Blood Services (UBS) said it’s able to meet the blood needs of victims of the concert shooting being treated at their hospital partners–including University Medical Center (UMC) and other area hospital. Earlier on Monday, United Blood Services sent more than 200 units of blood and blood components to support the transfusion needs of these patients. They have been in close communication with area hospitals and stand ready to supply additional blood products as they are requested.

While UBS claims it’s in awe of the incredible outpouring of support from the hundreds of local residents and from those across the country, the blood suppliers also said it’s important to not that in any situation where blood transfusions are needed, it’s the blood already on the shelf that saves lives. UBS said it understands that people want to come forward now to show their support, however, to effectively manage the blood supply for patients, UBS is asking donors to make appointments to give blood throughout the coming weeks.

Blood products have a limited shelf life. 42 days for red blood cells and just 5 days for platelets and must therefore be constantly replenished. They strongly encourage donors to schedule a donation appointment by calling 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or by visiting bloodhero.com Due to the overwhelming response, donors may experience extended wait times when scheduling appointments by phone or online.

United Blood Services, a Blood Systems blood center, is part of a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most. People who are as young as 16 years old (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.