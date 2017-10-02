LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Live coverage from CBS News

Rock Legend Tom Petty 'Clinging to Life'

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs on stage at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena on August 17, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

LOS ANGELES (KXNT) – Legendary artist Tom Petty, who spent 40 years as a one of the iconic frontmen of rock with his band the Heartbreakers, was “clinging to life” on life support Monday, according to published reports.

Petty, 66, was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home late Sunday, according to TMZ.

Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support. Doctors reportedly found no brain activity, leading to an initial report from CBS News that Petty had died earlier Monday, a report allegedly confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

However, LAPD later clarified that they had no investigative role, prompting incorrect media reports.

Petty and his band recently completed a world tour last week, including three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in honor of the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary.

