Several California Officers Wounded in Vegas Shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement members from across California are among those wounded in a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
The Los Angeles Police Department says Monday that an off-duty officer who was shot in the leg is expected to recover.
LA County Sheriff’s officials say two off-duty department employees were hit by gunfire Sunday. One was critically injured and the other is stable.
Orange County authorities say one off-duty sheriff’s deputy and two wives of department employees sustained non-life-threatening wounds.
Bakersfield police say one of its off-duty officers wounded in the gunfire is expected to survive.
Police in Ontario say a 24-year-old officer who was wounded is stable. The officer’s wife had minor injuries.
Sunday’s shooting killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.
