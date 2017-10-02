Schools Chief: Las Vegas Schools Open; Sports, Activities Canceled

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County schools were open and running on normal schedules in the wake of Sunday night’s tragic shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, although afterschool sports and other activities were canceled for Monday.
“We want you to know that school will be in session today for all CCSD schools,” Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said in a written statement. “Safekey programs will operate on their normal schedules. However, all after school sports and activities have been canceled for today.”
Skorkowsy said students and staff directly impacted by the tragedy will be excused and anyone impacted by the incident was asked to contact their school or supervisor directly.
Counseling services are also being made available for students at all of the district schools.
