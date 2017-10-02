LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Live coverage from CBS News

President Trump Tweets Condolences To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Filed Under: Mandalay, Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSLasVegas/AP) — President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Concert Shooting

Police said a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music concert that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Authorities said they believe the incident, now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, was a “lone wolf” attack.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen