President Trump Tweets Condolences To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

WASHINGTON (CBSLasVegas/AP) — President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas and their families.
In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”
Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Concert Shooting
Police said a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music concert that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.
Authorities said they believe the incident, now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, was a “lone wolf” attack.
