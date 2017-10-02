Las Vegas Calls For Blood Donations in Shooting Wake

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas authorities are calling for blood donations in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.
United Blood Services began taking donations at 7 a.m. at two locations: 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson.
PHOTOS: Country Music Festival Shooting Unleashes Chaos on LV Strip
University Medical Center is also hosting a blood drive in conjunction with United Blood Services. It will be held at UMC’s Delta Point Building located at 901 N. Rancho Lane.
Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
58 Dead, Hundreds Wounded in Las Vegas
Concert Mass Shooting
Stephen Paddock’s Family “Dumbfounded” By Gunman’s Act
Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooting ‘Act of Evil’
Country Music Stars React To Las Vegas Shooting
One Comment