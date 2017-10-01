Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Parole Official: Simpson Will Stay in Vegas Area…For Now

Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Nevada Parole and Probation, OJ Simpson
OJ Simpson signs documents before his release (Nevada Department of Corrections)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.

State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press on Sunday that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant has one approved residential plan, and it doesn’t currently include a move to Florida or any other state.

Arruti says that could change in the future.

Simpson previously said he wanted to live in Florida, where he used to live and where he has friends and two children.

Arruti says the exact location of the house in Las Vegas isn’t disclosed for security and privacy reasons.

But he says that at least for now, the 70-year-old Simpson has no permission to leave Nevada without advance approval from his parole officer.

