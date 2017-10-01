Motorcyclist Killed in Las Vegas After Truck Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a moving truck.
They say the crash occurred Saturday night and the man on the motorcycle died of his injuries at a trauma center.
Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the crash about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
The crash involved a motorcycle, a U-Haul truck and a Regional Transportation Commission bus parked at a bus stop.
Police say the motorcycle hit the truck and slid more than 200 feet into the back of the bus.
The name of the man is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.