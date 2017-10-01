Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Mass Shooting Reported on Las Vegas Strip

Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, LVMPD, Mandalay Bay Hotel And Casino, mass shooting
File photo of the Las Vegas strip. (photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities were searching for suspects following a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed they were investigating an active shooter situation at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, according to the department’s Twitter account. The department was also asking people to avoid the area near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.

Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

University Medical Center was taking in “several” gunshot wound victims, hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen said.

Interstate 15 was closed to traffic from Tropicana southbound to Russell Road.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

