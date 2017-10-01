Man Fatally Shot in Las Vegas Hotel Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot in the parking lot of an extended-stay hotel in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
Metropolitan Police say the shooting occurred early Sunday and homicide and gang detectives are investigating it.
They say 911 callers reported a man had been shot at The Suites about 4:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, a 30-year-old man was found in a car behind the hotel’s leasing office.
Police say the victim was shot at least three times.
He was taken to a hospital and later died. His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say the motive for shooting remains unclear, but two people have been detained for questioning.