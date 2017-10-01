Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Fatally Shot in Las Vegas Hotel Parking Lot

Filed Under: fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, The Suites
A close-up photo of police lights by night; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot in the parking lot of an extended-stay hotel in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police say the shooting occurred early Sunday and homicide and gang detectives are investigating it.

They say 911 callers reported a man had been shot at The Suites about 4:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, a 30-year-old man was found in a car behind the hotel’s leasing office.

Police say the victim was shot at least three times.

He was taken to a hospital and later died. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the motive for shooting remains unclear, but two people have been detained for questioning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen