Sheriff: Police Right to Stop NFL Star Bennett; No Wrongdoing By Officers Found

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Following an extensive review, Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer says there’s no evidence to support the claims of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett that officers racially profiled or used excessive force against the NFL star during a Las Vegas Strip confrontation last month.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that a review of over 800 surveillance videos, including body-worn cameras from officers, found to support for Bennett’s allegations that an officer aimed his weapon at Bennett’s head and threatened to shoot the NFL player.
The confrontation happened just outside The Cromwell on Las Vegas Blvd. South early Aug. 27, just hours after the star-studded Floyd Mayweather Jr-Conor McGregor boxing match. Police arrived following reports of gunfire inside the Cromwell, claims which ultimately proved to be incorrect.
Lombardo said Bennett ran behind a row of slot machines, then failed to stop when officers spotted him running from the crowded casino while officers looking for what they believed might be a gunman.
The video shows an obviously upset Bennett claiming an officer put a gun on him. Las Vegas officers tried to calm Bennett and repeatedly told him he was being detained for his safety and was not under arrest.