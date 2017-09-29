Police: Man Arrested For Illegal Pot Shop Sales In Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man for illegally selling pot in a Las Vegas shop, months after recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada.

State tax officials tasked with regulating the industry got a tip about Elevate Medical Pharmacy and called police.

Vegas police along with Clark County and state investigators went to the shop north of the Las Vegas Strip on September 19.

They arrested 36-year-old Clayton Bernard on a felony for illegal sales.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

A call to the store wasn’t returned.

According to the police report, Bernard said during his arrest that he “had nothing to do” with pot sales.

The Nevada Dispensary Association said this was the first illegal shop that they’re aware of recently.