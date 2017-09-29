LVMPD Kicking Off National Night Out Events Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be on hand Tuesday night on October 3 to kick off National Night Out at Fremont East District–one of seven large events being hosted by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Area Commands valley-wide.
LVMPD will team up with neighbors from around the Las Vegas Valley to host the community based program that started with residents leaving their porch lights on and grew into a national show of neighborhood unity and pride. National Night Out events are designed to:
*Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
*Generate support for local anti-crime programs; and
*Provide an event for community members to convene and learn how to protect their neighborhoods.
Below are details on National Night Out events:
-Bolden Area Command: Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J Street, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
-Convention Center Area Command: Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Avenue, 4 p.m-6 p.m.
-Downtown Area Command: Fremont Street Between 7th and 9th, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
-Enterprise Area Command: Albertsons, 7975 Blue Diamond Road, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
-Northeast Area Command: Walnut Recreation Park, 3075 Walnut Rd., 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
-Northwest Area Command: Mountain Crest Park, 4701 N. Durango Dr., 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
-South Central Area Command: Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
People living in the Southeast and Spring Valley Area Commands should contact their local area command to find and event nearby.