Gov. Sandoval Proclaims Saturday “Public Lands Day”

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Proclamation declaring Saturday, September 30, 2017 as Nevada’s inaugural “Public Lands Day.” Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day with a “fee-free” day at any of Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping, and boating, will be waived at state parks throughout the Silver State. Nevada has celebrated Public Lands Day for many years and this legislative session, the day was officially designated into state law.
“Nevada is proud to have more than two dozen state parks and recreation areas for adventurers of all ages. State parks are fantastic destinations for a novice’s overnight camping trip, a morning walk with friends, or to spend an afternoon with the whole family,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I encourage all Nevadans to take advantage of “fee-free” day, celebrate Public Lands Day and explore your Nevada,” the governor said.
Governor Sandoval encouraged Nevadans celebrating Public Lands Day to use hashtags “#ExploreYourNV” and “#NVPublicLandsDay” on social media.
Nevada Public Lands Day is also an opportunity for people and families to take the State Parks Passport Challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet. If they don’t have a passport booklet yet, they can pick one up while visiting any state park. Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 state parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.
For more information go to http://parks.nv.gov/