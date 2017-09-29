Alan Stock: Taking A Knee Needlessly

By Alan Stock

During many civil rights protests in the 1960’s, Martin Luther King, Jr. and his supporters would dress in suits and march arm in arm to protest the lack of voting rights directed to black Americans. They gained the respect and support of the majority of the American public especially when the Alabama State troopers used fire hoses and clubs to attack civil rights demonstrators. The demonstrators did not fight back, riot, destroy businesses nor burn the American flag. They were the true victims.

The demonstrations in recent years seeking to protest what is played up as “police riots” and “police terrorism” have taken a different turn.

Masked demonstrators looting and burning businesses, throwing bottled water, bricks and other weapons at police have forced authorities to use force to quell the riots while protecting people and properties.

The NFL players “taking a knee” in opposition to what they call “police brutality” has captured the attention of the liberal press that includes the majority of the media. Their “taking a knee” during the National Anthem has brought resentment from veterans, families of veterans and patriotic Americans everywhere. They have not achieved the status of victimhood and, therefore, only gain the sympathy of liberals and race baiters who use every opportunity to attack America.

Let’s take a look at the reality.

Every day in America, nationwide, there are thousands upon thousands of interactions between law enforcement officials and ordinary citizens. Law enforcement officials include local police, Sheriff deputies, Marshalls, Highway Patrol, State police, BLM, etc.

In 2012, there were 12,197,000 arrests in the U.S. There were 410 uses of deadly force. That comes out to three-thousandths of a percent.

In 2015, law enforcement nationwide made an estimated 10,797,088 arrests. During that year, police shot and killed 991 people. Of those deaths, 97% were variations on a simple age-old theme – someone was violently resisting arrest, usually with a weapon of some sort, and the arrest went bad.

69.7 percent of all persons arrested were white, 26.6 percent were black, and the remaining 3.6 percent were of other races.

Here are the results of that comparison for 2015.

For every 10,000 white people arrested for a violent crime, 38 white people were killed by police (± 2).

For every 10,000 Hispanic people arrested for a violent crime, 21 Hispanic people were killed by police (± 3).

For every 10,000 black people arrested for a violent crime, 21 black people were killed by police (± 2).

Nearly two times more whites than blacks were shot by police.

NFL players should re-think the reasons they are protesting and the methods they are using or they will become part of a dying sport.