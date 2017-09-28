Vegas Police: Mistakes Made Before Hospital ER Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police official says mistakes were made in leaving a suicidal man alone in a hospital emergency room, where he wielded a stun gun obtained from a jail guard’s equipment bag before a patrol officer shot him dead.
Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo said Thursday the arresting officer could face departmental discipline after internal affairs reviews of the killing early Monday of 31-year-old Cody Leighland O’Bryan.
Fasulo aired a soundless clip of Officer Thomas Rybacki’s body-camera video showing O’Bryan aiming the stun gun seconds before Rybacki killed him next to a hospital gurney.
Fasulo says O’Bryan had been arrested on a felony warrant after calling 911, threatening suicide.
O’Bryan had been taken to the hospital because jailers said he was too intoxicated for jail.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.