Rapper B.o.B Raising Funds To Prove The Earth Is Flat

CBS Local — Although explorers have proven the world was not round, and not flat in the 15th century, the news is apparently taking some time to reach everyone around the globe.

Rapper B.o.B is apparently so convinced that the Earth is flat he’s decided to prove that famous explorers and over 500 astronauts who “orbited” the Earth were all making it up. The rapper, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., has started a GoFundMe campaign to launch a satellite that he hopes will prove the third planet from the sun is actually flat as a pancake.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

The campaign is seeking to raise one million dollars in order to “show BoB the curve.” So far B.o.B’s fundraiser has pulled in just over $3,000, with the rapper putting in $1,000. If successful, the plan is to, “launch multiple weather balloons and satellites into space, for experimental exploration.”

B.o.B has continually railed against scientists and astronomers on social media, claiming there’s no proof to support the “round-Earth conspiracy.” The 28-year-old has even released a musical “diss track” targeting noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

I'm going up against the greatest liars in history … you've been tremendously deceived — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 26, 2016

NASA astronauts of past and present have already weighed in on the rapper’s seemingly absurd quest. Astronaut Terry Virts responded to the fundraising effort with a picture of his work from high above the “globe.” Virts was a pilot on the space shuttle Endeavor and spent more than 200 days in space.

I can save BoB a lot of money- The Earth is round. I flew around it. https://t.co/F7qAovPEng @bobatl @BBCWorld — Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) September 27, 2017

Legendary space pioneer Buzz Aldrin followed Virts’ comments, adding his own experiences as a member of the famous Apollo 11 mission and the second man to ever stand on the Moon.

I did too. It's called an orbit: the curved path of a celestial object around a star, planet, or moon. https://t.co/h8GQJadfxD — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) September 27, 2017

Whether B.o.B can be convinced that his 500-year-old view of the planet is outdated has yet to be proven however, Dr. Tyson says B.o.B is entitled to his own opinion. “Flat Earth is a problem only when people in charge think that way. No law stops you from regressively basking in it,” Tyson said in a tweet.