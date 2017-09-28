Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Fire Department Installing Cameras At Stations

Filed Under: Fire Chief William McDonald, firefighters, Former Fire Captain Richard Loughry, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Review Journal
Credit: City of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas’ fire chief announced a plan about five months ago to install surveillance camera at fire stations throughout the city amid allegations of sex inside firehouses.

The installation of those cameras has begun, as city officials investigate another complaint alleging sexual activity in a firehouse last month.

Fire Chief William McDonald announced plans to put in surveillance cameras at a May 4 news conference, called after the Las Vegas Review-Journal inquired about claims by a former EMT that sex is common in Las Vegas fire stations despite department policies prohibiting it.

Former Fire Capt. Richard Loughry was charged In April with having sex with a 15-year-old prostitute inside Station 47, the first firehouse to be outfitted with cameras.

Camera Installation began last week.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen