Las Vegas Fire Department Installing Cameras At Stations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas’ fire chief announced a plan about five months ago to install surveillance camera at fire stations throughout the city amid allegations of sex inside firehouses.
The installation of those cameras has begun, as city officials investigate another complaint alleging sexual activity in a firehouse last month.
Fire Chief William McDonald announced plans to put in surveillance cameras at a May 4 news conference, called after the Las Vegas Review-Journal inquired about claims by a former EMT that sex is common in Las Vegas fire stations despite department policies prohibiting it.
Former Fire Capt. Richard Loughry was charged In April with having sex with a 15-year-old prostitute inside Station 47, the first firehouse to be outfitted with cameras.
Camera Installation began last week.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.