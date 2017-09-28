Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

McCarran Hits The 4 Million Passenger Mark For Last Month

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas aviation officials say more than 4 million airline passengers have traveled through the city’s airport in each of the last six months.

Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis says the McCarran International Airport is on track this year to break its 2007 year-end record of 47.8 million airline passengers.

More than 32 million people have flown in or out of the Las Vegas airport so far this year.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the airport logged a 3.6 percent jump in the number of passengers arriving or departing last month compared to the same time last year.

The airport saw a 4 percent increase in domestic travelers last month compared to the prior year while international flight passengers decreased 0.3 percent.

 

