Entrepreneurs Needed For Henderson Business Pitch Competition

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is looking for entrepreneurs with the next great business idea to take the jump into the city’s Shark Tank style pitch competition. Along with expert advice, contestants will have the chance to win cash and prizes.

Entrepreneurs entering the “Start Tank” competition will have their businesses or concepts reviewed by a panel of experts who have helped launch dozens of successful ventures. The panel will select the contestants who will move forward to the competition, which will be held in the College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus auditorium on October 21. The even is open to the public. Applicants must be submitted by October 10 for review.

“Henderson is filled with innovative thinkers and we’re sure someone out there has the next great idea,” said Barbra Coffee, the City of Henderson’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “We wanted to give these new businesses a stage to perfect their pitch, along with access to experts who can evaluate their businesses and help them grow,” Coffee said.

Contestants will compete for a share of $4,000 in cash and prizes, plus increased exposure for their business or concept.

Applicants for the city’s “Start Tank” competition must create a 2-minute video posted to YouTube and complete the online application at hendersonmeansbusiness.com/start-tank. The submissions chosen for a pitch at the event will be announced on October 16.

The city is teaming up with University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) Office of Economic Development, Parallel Innovations Lab, Bank of Nevada, TSK Architects and the College of Southern Nevada for the competition.