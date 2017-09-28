18th Shooting By Police Started As A Suicide Call

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a person is dead after a police shooting during a call about an attempted suicide behind a shopping center near a Las Vegas freeway.
Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield says he doesn’t have immediate information about man who was killed or whether he died as a result of the officer shooting about 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95.
Hadfield says a police officer fired at least one shot and no officers were injured.
The incident marked the 18th shooting involving Las Vegas police this year, including 11 that resulted in deaths.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.