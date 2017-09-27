Rep. Titus Won’t Run For Sen. Heller’s Seat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus says she’ll run for re-election next year instead of entering the field of challengers seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller.
The third-term congresswoman from Las Vegas said in a statement released by her re-election campaign Wednesday she gave “careful consideration” to mounting a Senate campaign.
But she said she decided she can better serve Nevadans in her role as the dean of the state’s House delegation than as a freshman senator.
Freshman Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen already has announced her intention to seek Heller’s seat, and Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian says he plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary.
Heller is viewed as one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents partly because he’s the only one up for re-election in a state President Donald Trump failed to carry last year.
