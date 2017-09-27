Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

State: O.J. Simpson Parole Could Happen Monday

O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – O.J. Simpson could be released from a Las Vegas prison a free man as early as Monday, according to Nevada prison officials Wednesday.

Under the terms of a plan worked out by the state, the 70-year-old Simpson would be transferred from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas for a release that could happen on Oct. 2, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast told the Associated Press.

Keast said the process of releasing the former NFL star and actor was still being approved and documents would need to be signed to finalize the release.

Simpson spent nine years behind bars on armed robbery and kidnapping charges following a 2008 confrontation between Simpson and two sports memorabilia dealers at the Palace Station hotel in Las Vegas.

An Oct. 1 eligible parole date was set by state parole board members during a hearing in July. Nevada inmate releases are only conducted on weekdays, making Oct. 2 the first business day on which a Simpson release could be handled by state probation officials.

Tom Scotto, a close friend of Simpson, would only say Simpson was set to be released “shortly after” Oct. 1.

Scotto said he has offered to allow Simpson to stay with him in Naples, Fla., a process that would require coordination between Nevada and Florida parole officials.

  1. Nelson Donley says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    HE’S A COLD-BLOODED KILLER WHO SHOULD HAVE BEEN EXECUTED. THE STUPID JURY WAS COMPRISED OF RACISTS WHO COULDN’T HAVE CARED LESS ABOUT THE FACTS OF THE CASE.

