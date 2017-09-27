Nevada Ranks 23rd For Best States For Teachers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School Board is expected to discuss more than four million dollars in additional cuts as it deals with a budget deficit estimated at up to $60 million.
However, according to personal finance website WalletHub.com, Nevada is not a bad place to work if you’re a teacher.
WalletHub’s research shows the Silver State coming in 23rd for “Best States for Teachers.”
Researchers considered factors like average starting salaries for teachers, projected number of teachers per 1,000 students, and public school spending per student.
“We didn’t necessarily break it down into regions like southern Nevada, or northern Nevada,” said Jill Gonzales, analyst with WalletHub.com. “The average starting salary for a teacher with experience in Nevada is just under $55,000, and the average starting salary for a teacher is $30,000, making Nevada seventh in the United States for best salary,” Gonzales said.
“However, Nevada does have the highest turnover for teachers in the country, and one of the highest pupil-teacher ratio, with 23 students for every one teacher,” Gonzales said.
Wyoming has the highest average starting salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living), $47,185, which is 1.9 tims higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest at $24,508. Michigan has the highest average annual salary for public school teachers (adjusted for cost of living), $70,327, which is two times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest at $34,308.
Arizona has the lowest projected number of teachers per 1,000 students by year 2024, 26.59, which is 3.5 times lower than in Maryland, the state with the highest at 93.32. Vermont has the lowest pupil-teacher ratio, 10.55, which is 2.2 times lower than in California, the state with the highest at 23.58.
