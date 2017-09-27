Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Killed, Officer Identified in Vegas Hospital Shooting

(photo courtesy: University Medical Center)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified both the man and the police officer involved in Monday’s Las Vegas hospital shooting.

Las Vegas police said 35-year-old Officer Thomas Rybacki shot and killed the suicidal man at the University Medical Center emergency room early Monday.

The Clark County coroner’s office said 31-year-old Cody Leighland O’Bryan died of a single gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the man was arrested on a felony warrant and that he was taken to the hospital because he was too intoxicated to be kept in jail.

Police said the officer opened fire after the suspect took a stun gun from a jail guard’s bag that was left in a room with him and pointed it at security guard and a nurse.

