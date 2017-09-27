Henderson Police Make Nearly 400 Stops Targeting Impaired Drivers

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Police in Henderson, along with Boulder City Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol, arrested three drivers for driving under the influence (DUI) and handed out 320 citations to motorists during a recent enforcement effort targeting impaired drivers and riders.
Henderson Police did a Joining Forces event from September 1-15 with officers from neighboring jurisdictions using saturation patrols.
Police initiated 378 stops during the two-week operation, including three arrest for DUI. Officers issued 249 citations to drivers for speeding violations, 22 tickets for red light runners and another 23 tickets for insurance and registration violations.
The Henderson Police Department received $203,252 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety–Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the focused on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.