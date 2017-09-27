Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Construction Will Close Spaghetti Bowl Ramp This Weekend

Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more construction work this weekend and the beginning of next week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the north bound U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 15 north bound ramp from 11 p.m., Friday, September 29, until 5 a.m., Monday, October 2, in downtown Las Vegas. The closure is required for paving, striping and barrier placement as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground last year.

NDOT will also be doing center median light mast repairs along north bound U.S. Highway 95 between Cheyenne Avenue and Lone Mountain Road in North Las Vegas from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., October 2 through October 4, resulting in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane being closed.

As always, drivers should use caution when travelling through any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes if you can. NDOT said it works hard to inform the public about highway conditions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).

