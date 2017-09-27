Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cliven Bundy to Face Magistrate About Attorney Question

Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff
Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks during a news conference near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada cattleman and state’s rights figure Cliven Bundy is due before a federal magistrate judge to say whether he intends to represent himself during his upcoming trial stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

The Wednesday hearing comes after Bundy’s defense attorney, Bret Whipple, filed documents last week saying that Bundy wants him off his case.

Whipple says he doesn’t know if Bundy has another lawyer or intends to serve as his own lawyer.

Jury selection is set to start Oct. 10 for Bundy, two sons and four other men — including two defendants whose retrial ended last month with acquittal on most charges and no verdicts on assault on a federal officer and weapon counts.
Bundy’s eldest son, Ryan Bundy, has been representing himself in the case.

