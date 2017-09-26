Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

NHP Trooper in Violent Crash Caught on Dashcam Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries Monday after another driver ran a red light at a Las Vegas intersection and slammed into the trooper’s patrol car, a crash captured on dashboard cameras, authorities said.

The crash happened on westbound Russell Road just after noon Monday, a Nevada Highway Patrol statement reported.

Footage released Tuesday showed the trooper, a 13-year NHP veteran, making a left turn on to Interstate 215 southbound when a white Honda Accord runs the red light and collides with the patrol car at approximately 45 miles per hour.

The trooper was taken to University Medical Center where she was treated and released a few hours later. The trooper’s name was not released.

The driver of the other car was identified as a 27-year-old man. He was uninjured and was ticketed for failing to obey a traffic signal.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, investigators said.

The National Coalition for Safer Roads ranks Las Vegas at number 4 on its list of the most dangerous cities to drive in with regards to red light runners.

 

