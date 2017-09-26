Nevada Approves Ban On Commercial Reptile Collection

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners has permanently banned the commercial collection of reptiles in the state.
The state commission decided Saturday to effectively end Nevada’s policy of allowing unlimited commercial reptile collecting.
The Center for Biological Diversity pushed for a complete ban, sending state wildlife officials a letter signed by four dozen scientists.
The center’s Nevada director, Patrick Donnelly, calls the ban a “huge win for the wildlife and ecosystems of Nevada.”
State data show nearly 500,000 reptiles have been gathered in Nevada by commercial collectors since 1987.
