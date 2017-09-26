Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police Remembering Victims Of Domestic Violence

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Every year the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) holds a ceremony to remember the victims whose lives were cut short by domestic violence. The names of victims have been added to a plaque that will be displayed first at Nellis Air Force Base, and will later be moved to the Family Justice Center that is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

Domestic violence is a community issues that can affect any member of society, regardless of gender, race, age or zip code. Members of law enforcement and community partners have attempted to mitigate the effects of domestic violence for decades, and the fight continues.

The names of 21 victims will be remembered and their lives celebrated at this year’s ceremony. The victims came from the Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas areas. Those who lost their lives between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017 will be added to the plaque.

The public is invited to attend this touching tribute to those lost in domestic violence incidents. The ceremony will take place Wednesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. at the LVMPD Headquarters campus located at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard. Attendees should go to the center building B and will be directed to the cermony location.

