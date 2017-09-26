Defendant’s Relative Arrested in Vegas Court Sidewalk Crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a relative of a murder defendant is accused of intentionally driving a car onto a Las Vegas courthouse sidewalk, hitting and injuring the slaying victim’s sister, and driving away.
Police said Tuesday that 44-year-old Shaquilla Monique Stafford was arrested Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas.
She’s now free on $18,000 bail pending an initial court appearance on battery with a deadly weapon and gun charges.
Court records show that Stafford also uses the last name Brown.
Officials say she’s related to Asa Brown, the man standing trial in the September 2016 shooting death of 47-year-old Jessie Bush.
The injured woman is identified as Bush’s sister, Queva Stafford. Police say she received a leg injury in the lunchtime crash.
Shaquilla Stafford’s relationship to Queva Stafford is not immediately clear.