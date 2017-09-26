Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Defendant’s Relative Arrested in Vegas Court Sidewalk Crash

Filed Under: Asa Brown, courthouse crash, Las Vegas news, Queva Stafford, Shaquilla Monique Stafford
Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a relative of a murder defendant is accused of intentionally driving a car onto a Las Vegas courthouse sidewalk, hitting and injuring the slaying victim’s sister, and driving away.

Police said Tuesday that 44-year-old Shaquilla Monique Stafford was arrested Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

She’s now free on $18,000 bail pending an initial court appearance on battery with a deadly weapon and gun charges.

Court records show that Stafford also uses the last name Brown.

Officials say she’s related to Asa Brown, the man standing trial in the September 2016 shooting death of 47-year-old Jessie Bush.

The injured woman is identified as Bush’s sister, Queva Stafford. Police say she received a leg injury in the lunchtime crash.

Shaquilla Stafford’s relationship to Queva Stafford is not immediately clear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen