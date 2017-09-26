Best Places For Iced Coffee In Las Vegas

By Heather Landon

There are many places throughout Las Vegas where you can get something to drink. A majority of them offer a variety of beverages, including those with alcohol and those without. However, when things really start heating up in Vegas, a cool refreshing drink is what you need to cool off. An iced coffee is a great way to cool of and add some fuel to your body so you can get back to exploring and enjoying Sin City.

Grouchy Johns

8520 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89123

(702) 778-7553

www.grouchyjohns.com

Grouchy Johns truly loves making coffee and enjoy making those who drink coffee happy. You will find the perfect combination of caffeinated happiness and relaxation during your visit. They have a unique way to make their iced coffee and it is a must have. Want to learn about the process? Just ask! They are happy to share how they make their coffee taste so delicious.

Mothership Coffee Roasters

2708 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 456-1869

www.mothershipcoffee.com

If you are looking for a place to find some amazing coffee to cool off with in Henderson, just south of Vegas, you will want to make your way to Mothership Coffee Roasters. You might not find aliens or the ship to take you back home, but you will find some fresh roasted coffee, brewed to perfection, making the best iced coffee around. Don’t forget to taste some of their homemade pastries too! They are the perfect thing to pair with your coffee.

Madhouse Coffee

8470 W. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 360-4232

www.madhouse.coffee

You are going to have a unique experience at Madhouse Coffee. This upbeat canteen offers you the perfect place to enjoy some fresh iced coffee and some colorful French macaroons. The outdoor patio is the perfect place to escape and relax. Want some lunch while there? No worries. Madhouse Coffee also has sandwiches and salads available.

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 433-3304

www.sunrisecoffeelv.com

Sunrise Coffee is an independent coffeehouse right here in Las Vegas offer fair trade coffee and teas. You will also find a delicious assortment of vegan and vegetarian snacks to enjoy. Sunrise Coffee believes in creating a true sense of community and strives to find ethically sourced coffee beans. They may be eco-conscious, but they believe in having fun along the way too.

Sambalatte Torrefazione

6555 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89118

(702) 434-2337

www.sambalatte.com

With three locations in the Las Vegas area, Sambalatte Torrefazione offers a refreshing selection, including flavorful iced coffee. If you love coffee, you will feel like you have walked into coffee paradise. The baristas are knowledgable, introducing you to a whole new world of exceptional coffee flavors. Sambalatte Torrefazione also has a great selection of food and snacks.

