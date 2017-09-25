Thousands Donated To American Heart Association

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Freemont Street Experience, the seven-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, presented the American Heart Association with a check for $10,000 in honor of the Heart and Stroke Walk and Run in Las Vegas. With the donation, Fremont Street Experience will contribute to the ongoing efforts to improve lives of families across the country with research, education and emergency care.
“We’re thrilled to be able to donate to a great organization such as American Heart Association as they continue their fight to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke,” said Paul McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer for Fremont Street Experience. “We’ve had a team participate in the Heart and Stroke Walk and Run each year and we’re looking forward to participating again this year. The city of Las Vegas has been so great to the Fremont Street Experience throughout the years and it’s an honor to give back and help make a positive impact in the community.”