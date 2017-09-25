Mystery Of How The Pyramids Were Built Has Been Solved, Archaeologists Say

CBS Local — Archaeologists say they’ve solved one of the great mysteries that has remained unanswered for nearly 5,000 years. The question of how the ancient Egyptians carried massive stone blocks over 500 miles to the site of the Great Pyramid of Giza couldn’t be figured out. An expert on the pyramids now says there’s evidence of a lost waterway that ferried the slabs over the impossible distance.

American archaeologist Mark Lehner claims to have uncovered the missing route written by the people who built the legendary structure in 2,600 B.C. “We’ve outlined the central canal basin which we think was the primary delivery area to the foot of the Giza Plateau,” he said.

An ancient scroll discovered in the Egyptian seaport of Wadi Al-Jarf gave investigators new insight into the role boats played in the construction of many of the pyramids. A 4,500-year-old papyrus, written by an overseer name Merer, reportedly detailed the construction of the great tomb for the pharaoh Khufu and the mysterious route the stones took to get there.

“Merer’s logbook… reports on the daily lives of the construction workers and notes that the limestone blocks exhumed at Tura, which were used to cover the pyramid’s exterior, were transported by boat along the Nile River and a system of canals to the construction site, a journey that took between two and three days,” reporters for History.com write.

Lehner and other archaeologists reportedly unearthed the man-made waterways as well as a ceremonial boat built for Khufu. The discovery was revealed in a British television documentary, “Egypt’s Great Pyramid: The New Evidence.”