Puppy Abandoned At Vegas Airport Get New Home

File photo of a puppy.
File photo of a puppy.
File photo of a puppy.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A puppy that was abandoned in a restroom at the McCarran International Airport has found a new home.

The puppy named Chewy was found alone at the Vegas airport this summer with a note from its owner saying she had leave the dog behind while escaping an abusive relationship.

The owner wrote that her boyfriend had also hurt the 2-pound (1-kilogram) Chihuahua.

The foster parent who has been caring for Chewy, Patricia Montano, says the puppy had a bump on his head and some jaw pain, but is doing better.

Thousands of people applied to adopt Chewy after his story garnered international attention. He will be going to live with a Las Vegas family, whose identity has not been revealed.

 

 

 

