Police: 1 Dead, Officer Uninjured in Vegas Hospital Shooting

(photo courtesy: University Medical Center)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer was involved but uninjured in a shooting at a hospital that left another person dead.

The shooting at University Medical Center near downtown Las Vegas happened early Monday.

Police say no officers were hurt but one person is dead.

The entrance to the emergency room and the state’s only Level 1 trauma center was briefly restricted to hospital workers and those seeking care.

Hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the facility as of 7 a.m. was open as usual.

