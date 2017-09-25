Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police: Body Found in Underground Parking Garage

Filed Under: body found, East Serene Avenue, Las Vegas news, LVMPD
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a man in an underground condo parking garage.

A spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide unit says a security guard at the Manhattan Condominiums on E. Serene Avenue found the body early Sunday and the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say it appears the victim was shot, tried to run away and then was shot several more times.

Police say two suspects were seen running from the scene shortly after the shooting.

They say shooting likely is related to gang or prostitution activity because the condos are known for prostitution.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

