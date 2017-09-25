City To Launch New Payment System For Sewer Bills

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Beginning Monday the city of Las Vegas will launch an online sewer bill payment option for Las Vegas residents and businesses. By going to http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/sewer, customers will be able to utilize a user-friendly electronic billing service that allows for payment via text.
Bills will be available for viewing or payment 24 hours a day, and residents will now be able to pay multiple invoices at one time. Payments can be made online, by phone or by text with a credit/debit card or bank account. Additionally, customers will be able to securely store payment information for future use and still be able to enjoy the convenience of scheduling automatic payments.
The city of Las Vegas is working with a third-party vendor, InvoiceCloud, to provide residents with the new service. New features include:
*Email notifications before the bill due date and when a scheduled payment is pending;
*Pay by phone; 844-517-9747;
*Register online to receive notifications by text message and pay by text:
*Make a one-time payment or register to gain access to all features;
*Schedule your payment for a specific date or enroll in AutoPay.