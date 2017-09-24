Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Female Minimum-Security Inmates Walk Away From Camp

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities are looking for two female minimum-security inmates who walked away from the Jean Conservation Camp south of Las Vegas.

The state Department of Corrections says warrants were issued for Krystal Ann Holm and Chrystal Uebel after they left the facility Friday night. Both are 33 years old.

The department says Holm was serving a sentence from Lyon County for burglary. She’s described as 5 feet and 130 pounds with green eyes and dark blond hair.

The department says Uebel is serving a sentence from Clark County for possession of stolen vehicle. She’s described as 5-foot-7 and 157 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

