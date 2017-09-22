Man Involved In Alleged Road Rage Arrested For Homicide

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police said a man gets arrested after a roadway dispute with another driver, and now that man has been charged with homicide.

On September 21, 2017 at about 7:17 p.m. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Crownbeard Street and Swamp Rose Avenue. That’s in the area of Ft. Apache and Grand Teton Drive area. There were reports of a shooting. Arriving officer located a man in the street who was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead. A second man, who was the called to 9-1-1, was detained by police officers.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim had been in a car driving in front of the suspect’s car. The suspect, later identified as 62-year old Jim Davis, honked at the victim as they pulled in the gated community, due to the manner in which the victim was driving. After being honked at, the victim stopped his car, got out, and approached Davis’ window. Davis then shot one round from a hand gun, hitting the victim. Davis called 9-1-1 and waited for officers to arrive.

As a result of the investigation, Davis was placed under arrest. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident or others, is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at http://www.crimestoppersofnv.com.