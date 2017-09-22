Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Indictment Dismissed for Lawyer Accused of Giving Jail Inmates Cellphones

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge has thrown out an indictment accusing a Las Vegas-area lawyer of providing cellphones to jail detainees, including a Nevada inmate who was wounded in a fatal shooting involving state prison guards in 2014.

Attorney Alexis Plunkett celebrated the dismissal on Thursday of a 14-count indictment against her as a victory.

Clark County District Court Judge Michael Villani ruled that the wording of the law specifies only that prisoners can’t provide cellphones to other prisoners. It doesn’t refer to other people, including attorneys.

Prosecutor Jay P. Raman said Friday he will consider seeking different charges against Plunkett.

Plunkett had been arrested in May on felony charges that she let clients including the man who was wounded, Andrew Arevalo, use her phone at the Clark County jail.

