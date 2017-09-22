Head On Crash Caused By Impaired Driver

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On September 22, 2017 around 5:20 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Dispatchers received several phone calls from motorists reporting a vehicle traveling south bound in the north bound travel lanes of Interstate 15. Troopers were dispatched to respond to the area and investigate. Then around 5:25 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol dispatch began getting calls of a head on crash on I-15 north bound, north of the Lamb north bound off ramp.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2010 Ford Mustang was south bound in the north bound lanes of I-15 and slammed head on with a white 2010 Ford F-150. The Mustang came to rest facing west and was across both travel lanes. As traffic came to a stop a gold 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck hit the rear of an unknown make/model green pickup truck, the force of the impact caused the green pick up to collide with the rear of a gold 2014 Nissan Altima. The green pick up fled the scene before Troopers arrived.

The driver of the Ford F-150 and Nissan Altima were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was identified as 38 year old Lawrence Sutton from Las Vegas. He was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and Driving Wrong Way on a One Way Road. He’s currently booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

Highway Patrol said two lessons should be learned from this crash. First, never get behind the wheel if you’re impaired and two is to always wear your seat belt. Every person involved in this crash was wearing a seat belt. Two drivers were sent to the hospital with minor, superficial injuries.