Assemblyman Wheeler Elected GOP Leader

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republicans in the Legislature have elected Assemblyman Jim Wheeler as their interim Assembly minority leader.
Wheeler has represented Douglas County in Assembly District 39 since 2013. His 15-member caucus elected him during a meeting Thursday in Las Vegas to replace former Assemblyman Paul Anderson.
Anderson resigned his District 13 seat last week to become deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
The office when current director Steve Hill leaves to take a job with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority in the coming months.
Wheeler said his appointment is on an interim basis because the party will decide its leadership after the 2018 elections.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.