World War I Exhibit Opens Next Friday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A new exhibit honoring the contributions of Clark County residents to World War I opens at the Clark County Museum on Friday, September 29, with a free reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. hosted by the Museum Guild.

The exhibit called “Over Here: Clark County and World War I” chronicles the efforts of Clark County’s young community in supporting Uncle Sam during the war effort. At the time, Clark County was made up of a collection of small towns and settlements including Searchlight, Nelson, Goodsprings, Jean, Bunkerville, St. Thomas, Mesquite, Logandale, Kaolin, Sandy, Las Vegas, Arden, and Crescent. The exhibit will be in the Clark County Museum’s rotating gallery through January 28, 2018. The museum is located at 1830 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson.

“Although Clark County’s population was only just over 4,000 people during World War I, nearly every person had involvement in supporting the war effort,” said exhibit curator Malcolm Vuksich, who will provide tours of the exhibit on opening night. “The men of Clark County volunteered for service or registered for the draft, the women volunteered for groups like the American Red Cross, and children joined organizations like the Boy Scots of America and Girl Scouts,” Vuksich said.

Many items featured in the exhibit have never been displayed from Clark County Museum collections, including a collection of 1917 Red Cross magazines, various railroad artifacts, and promotional posters. Those wanting more information about “Over Here” can call the Clark County Museum at 702-455-7995 or visit the museum on Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department website pages at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Parks and Recreation can also be found on social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook by visiting http://tinyurl.com/4dfw8ea. The Clark County Museum’s indoor exhibit hall features displays about Southern Nevada history from prehistoric to modern times. The 30 acre property also has an outdoor collection of restored historic buildings that depict daily life from important periods in local history. Offerings include a wedding chapel, print shop, railroad cottage and several homes all open for self-guided tours. Admission is $1 for children and senior and $2 for adults. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm. seven days a week.