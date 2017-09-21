Rally Helping People With Mental Health And Substance Use Disorders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Foundation for Recovery will host the Annual Rally for Recovery on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 at the Las Vegas City Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Rally will bring hundreds of supporters together in an effort to raise public awareness for issues impacting people with mental health and substance use disorders in Nevada. Invited speakers include Jim Hood, CEO with the group Facing Addiction. Hood is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur. Other speakers include behavioral health community leaders and persons in recovery.

The Rally for Recovery is family friendly and will feature arts and crafts, a community resource fair, food, and fun activities for children. The event will end with a traditional March for Recovery, starting at the front doors of the Las Vegas City Hall.

The goal of the rally is to raise awareness that every dollar spent on prevention, treatment and recovery support services has personal benefit to the people of Nevada. As we increase our advocacy efforts and this level of support we will continue to reduce the barriers that many people seeking help often face.

This is a health care crisis that deserves critical attention from our Nevada legislators. The have the power to determine how Nevadans will access health care for behavior health treatment and medical care. As a result of the economic downturn over the past few years, overall funding cuts for behavioral health services has reduced access for thousands of people. When services aren’t available for people with a chronic and debilitating illness, the need is not deterred or diminished. Services end up being consumed in costlier, less effective settings such as emergency rooms, jails and prisons.

Foundation for Recovery believes with access to a comprehensive health care plan, previously uninsured, hard working Nevadans would have a greater chance to live full and productive lives. People with mental health and substance use disorders who engage in services to assist them in maintaining recovery are able to return to work and or attend school, improving the overall quality of their lives and the lives of those around them.