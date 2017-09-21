Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Major Off Ramp Closed Next Week In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the south bound Interstate 15 off ramp at Washington Avenue in downtown Las Vegas from 10 p.m., September 25, until 6 a.m., October 5.

The temporary closure is needed for the installation of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground last year.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when travelling through this work zone, or any area with cone zones, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes if possible. You can also check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).

